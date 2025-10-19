Women’s World Cup: Pakistan on brink of elimination after New Zealand washout

COLOMBO – Pakistan versus New Zealand fixture of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 ended in a no result due to persistent rain at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, on Saturday night.

Pakistan, who now have two points from five games, are on the brink of elimination from the mega event.

India’s win against England on Sunday will ensure Pakistan cannot qualify for the knockout stages despite having two group games left to play. Green shirts will face South Africa and Sri Lanka on 21 and 24 October, respectively, in their last two league fixtures at the same venue.

After being put into bat first, Pakistan were 92-5 in 25 overs when the second rain interruption forced the game to stop, eventually leading to abandonment.

Aliya Riaz (28) and Sidra Nawaz (6) were on the crease when rain stopped play. Muneeba had departed for a 26-ball 22, hitting four fours. For New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu snapped two wickets, Eden Carson, Jess, and Amelia Kerr removed one batter each.

The first rain interruption occurred in the 13th over, after which the game was reduced to 46-overs a side affair. Following the second interruption after the 25th over, the rain subsided for a short period before resuming as the game was shortened to a 36-over fixture, but didn’t start.