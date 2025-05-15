PIA announces Lahore to Paris direct flight: Here’s schedule

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines ( PIA) would be starting direct flight from Lahore to French capital, Paris.

An announcement in this regard was made by Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif who shared the news on his X account on Thursday.

The minister confirmed that the flights would be launched between the two cities from June 18th.

It is to be highlighted that PIA operates two weekly flights between Islamabad and Paris each on Friday and Sunday.

The start of direct flight to Paris is a welcome development for those who reside in Lahore as they had to travel to Islamabad located at four hour’s drive from the city to catch direct flight from Islamabad International AirPort.

The frequency of direct flight from Lahore has not been announced officially as of now though it is believed that two weekly flights would be launched.

At present, no airline offers direct Lahore to Paris flight leaving passengers with no option than to take the connecting flight which is both exhausting and expensive. With the launch of direct flight from Lahore to Paris, overseas Pakistanis would be relieved as the national carrier would take them directly to France and that too without much burden on their pockets.