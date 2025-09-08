Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather: More heavy rains likely

KARACHI – More widespread rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a deep depression lies over southeast Sindh, which will likely move west-northwestwards during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents penetrate the southern half of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave also prevails over the upper & central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more widespread rain-windstorm/thundershowers with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Tharparkar (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Sukkur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sajawal, Jacobabad and Ghotki on Monday night and Tuesday.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding/coastal flooding/water logging in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Dadu and Karachi. Widespread rains will cause a rise in the water level at Hub Dam.

Karachi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Tuesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy falls occurred in parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Sakrand 52, Khairpur 50, Badin 45, Padidan & Tando Jam 44, Dadu 38, Mithi 33, Hyderabad 28, Mir Pur Khas 26, Hyderabad Airport 21, Larkana 18, Rohri 16, Mohenjo Daro 15, Nawabshah 12, Karachi 06, Jacobabad 02

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 88 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 92 per cent.