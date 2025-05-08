Check flight status of Lahore airport online [May 2025]

LAHORE – Both local and international passengers are in limbo as flight operations are being suspended in different intervals at major airports across Pakistan, including Lahore and Karachi, due to ongoing tensions with India.

In latest development, the Pakistan Airport Authority has suspended the flight operations at Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Sialkot airports amid ongoing war situation.

Reports said the New Islamabad International Airport has been closed due to operational reasons while the Lahore and Sialkot airports to remain closed till 12pm.

Similarly, the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has also suspended the flight operations, leaving the passengers upset.

Check Flight Status Online

Passengers can check the flight status at the Lahore airport online in simple way.

They need to visit the https://lahoreairport.com.pk/schedule.aspx where they will get arrival and departure sections to get the latest status of their flights.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) provides a 24-hour toll-free number for flight information and complaints: 0800-00114.

Drone Shot Down in Lahore

The decision to suspend the flight operations at the Lahore airport was taken as a drone was shot down near Walton area of Lahore.

Reports said three explosions were heard in the city while no damages have been reported in the incident.

The security officials timely detected the drone and shot it down, foiling an attempt to launch an attack in the capital city of Punjab.

The security departments are yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

In a separate incident, an Indian drone was shot down in Chakwal while no any casualty or damages have been reported in the incident.