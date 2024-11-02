AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Why Is this Pakistani Woman Celebrating Her Divorce in Viral Video?

Why Is This Pakistani Woman Celebrating Her Divorce In Viral Video
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Separation among couples is no less than a painful experience, especially for women, but a bizarre event of a lady went viral online, showing her celebrating the event and people are not happy with it.

The woman looks delighted after her divorce like she ended an unhappy or forceful relationship. The clip shows her cutting a cake inscribed with “Happy Divorce,” while she also vented frustration by cutting her Nikah dupatta and tearing up wedding pictures.

The strange celebration amassed huge backlash online, with social media users expressing disapproval. Netizens said painful experience should not be celebrated like these, calling it toxic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 24 News HD (@24newshd.pk)

Some even suggested her to restore her faith in marriage and religious values, with the ‘right person’.

Increasing divorce rates prompting a reevaluation of society’s romanticized view of marriage. Economic woes also led many couples to split. Factors like compatibility issues, rushed marriages without consideration of the groom’s education or job prospects, and a lack of support for women pursuing careers contribute to this trend.

Efforts at reconciliation are increasingly rare, as low tolerance levels lead to more failed marriages in recent years in Pakistan.

Will three divorces at once will be punishable act in Pakistan?

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pak Security Forces gun down four militants in Waziristan operation: ISPR

  • Pakistan, Top News

Maryam Nawaz wants PIA to be renamed ‘Air Punjab’ after rebranding

  • Featured, Pakistan

MDCAT 2024 Toppers reveal receiving ‘Leaked Exam Paper’ via WhatsApp before entry test

  • Pakistan

100 Prize Bond November 2024: Balloting date, Winning Amount

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer