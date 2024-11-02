Why Is this Pakistani Woman Celebrating Her Divorce in Viral Video?

Separation among couples is no less than a painful experience, especially for women, but a bizarre event of a lady went viral online, showing her celebrating the event and people are not happy with it.

The woman looks delighted after her divorce like she ended an unhappy or forceful relationship. The clip shows her cutting a cake inscribed with “Happy Divorce,” while she also vented frustration by cutting her Nikah dupatta and tearing up wedding pictures.

The strange celebration amassed huge backlash online, with social media users expressing disapproval. Netizens said painful experience should not be celebrated like these, calling it toxic.

Some even suggested her to restore her faith in marriage and religious values, with the ‘right person’.

Increasing divorce rates prompting a reevaluation of society’s romanticized view of marriage. Economic woes also led many couples to split. Factors like compatibility issues, rushed marriages without consideration of the groom’s education or job prospects, and a lack of support for women pursuing careers contribute to this trend.

Efforts at reconciliation are increasingly rare, as low tolerance levels lead to more failed marriages in recent years in Pakistan.