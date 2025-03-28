AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Govt seeks NEPRA’s approval to increase tariff differential subsidy for electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the tariff differential subsidy in a bid to provide further relief to electricity consumers.

A hearing on the subsidy matter would be held at NEPRA on April 4, with the subsidy set to increase for three months from April to June.

The consumers of DISCOs and K-Electric will receive a relief of Rs1.71 per unit, while all consumers—except lifeline consumers—will benefit from the subsidy.

On Thursday, the IMF approved a reduction of Rs1 per unit in electricity tariffs. This relief would be funded through revenue generated from the levy imposed on captive power plants for gas consumption.

The government was also working on a broader relief package for the electricity consumers which would be announced after IMF approval.

Under the Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the IMF, it was agreed to introduce a new carbon levy.

In addition to the reduction in electricity tariffs, the agreement included an increase in water prices and the opening of the automobile sector to global trade.

Electricity prices likely to go down as CPPA moves NEPRA

Web Desk Staff

