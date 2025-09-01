Who tried to Harass, Kidnap Pakistani TikToker Samaiya Hijab?

ISLAMABAD – A shocking case of harassment and attempted kidnapping of Lifestyle influencer and TikTok star Samaiya Hijab surfaced, with video clip of the incident going viral on social media.

After being harassed and threatened, Samaiya filed a complaint at Shalimar Police Station against Hasan Zahid, who allegedly followed her for days, pressuring her with repeated gifts before trying to forcibly abduct her outside her home on August 31 at around 6:30 pm.

In FIR, the TikToker accused the suspect of openly threatening her life and pushing for revenge. She also handed over CCTV footage and clip statement to the cops, and the investigation is underway.

The incident raised serious safety concerns, especially on social media, where Samaiya warned about the severe threat to her life in a public video statement.

This case has drawn chilling parallels with the murder of young TikToker Thana Yousuf, a friend of Samaiya, who was fatally shot by an obsessed fan after rejecting his advances. Both had previously collaborated on social media content.

The incident has reignited debate over the safety of social media influencers and the growing dangers posed by obsessed fans.

Samiya Hijab Video Leaks

The same TikToker earlier made headlines as her alleged private videos surfaced online. Samiya denied the authenticity of the clips, claiming they were manipulated using AI technology to defame her and urged followers to report the content.

She accused her ex-boyfriend of orchestrating the leak and announced plans to file a complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing.

Later, another controversial star SK also made serious allegations against Samiya, claiming she blackmailed a man over video calls and leaked content to gain attention. Samiya has not publicly responded to these accusations.