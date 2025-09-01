Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz on frontlines as Jhang battles devastating flood

JHANG – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Trimmu Barrage near Jhang to review ongoing flood situation and review rescue and relief operations. At SCADA control room, she received a detailed briefing from Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar.

Authorities reported that Trimmu Barrage experienced largest flood surge in its history. With timely precautionary measures, not only Multan but surrounding areas were kept safe from damage. Ahead of the flood, nearly 3Lac residents of Jhang were safely evacuated, and around 119,000 livestock were relocated to secure locations.

Relief efforts are in full swing. Fodder and hay are being provided to livestock, while over 100 livestock workers are traveling village to village to care for and treat the animals. In Jhang, 21 relief camps have been set up, currently accommodating approximately 750 people. The flood has affected 181 villages across the district.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to extend rescue operations to every last individual and ordered the use of drones, thermal imaging cameras, and other modern technologies to locate flood victims.

Addressing the situation, the Chief Minister stated, “Wherever help is needed, aid will reach. Protecting human life is my top priority. I commend the hard work of Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar, and their entire team. I am proud of their dedication and commitment

Punjab is facing widespread flooding as the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers report high water levels. Ganda Singh Wala on Sutlej is experiencing an exceptionally high flood, while Balloki on the Ravi and Trimmu on the Chenab are at very high levels. Barrages in Sindh, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri, remain at low flood levels.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that 33 people have died in Punjab due to the floods. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and carry out rescue and relief operations.