CAPE TOWN – Shock and grief in LGBTQ community over brutal assassination of Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly Gay Imam who lost life in a targeted attack in South Africa.

Hendricks, 57, was tragically killed on Saturday morning as two unidentified assassins chased his vehicle and opened fire, killing him on the spot. Initial information suggests the slain was shot in Gqeberha where he was for a lesbian couple’s wedding.

The motive for the murder remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. The slain was known for advocating for inclusive, compassionate Islam, particularly for LGBTQ+ Muslims. His death also sparked widespread mourning and calls for justice. Cape Town Ulama Board condemned killing, as Islam forbids violence, urging peaceful coexistence despite differing views on same-sex relationships.

Musin was spearheading a community of trans Muslims seeking to reconcile their faith with their sexuality. His death sparked an outpouring of tributes, with LGBT groups praising him as a hero for inclusive faith.

Hendricks’ different approach, which made him a notable figure in trans community. He came out as gay three decades back, with The Inner Circle organization offering support to gay Muslims. Masjidul Ghurbaah was later formed that openly embraced LGBTQ+ individuals, offering a rare sanctuary within the Muslim community.

In 2022, the man appeared in a documentary dubbed The Radical, where he shared his personal challenges, stating, “The need to be authentic was greater than the fear of death.”

His community members expressed grief, as the man made history by publicly declaring himself as a queer imam. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, as the world mourns the loss of a remarkable leader.