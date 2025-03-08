Who is ‘Dr. T’ PM bringing back to boost govt’s  performance?

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s long-time trusted bureaucrat, Dr. Tauqir Shah has rejoined his team as an advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Dr. Tauqir Shah, who was serving as an Executive Director at the World Bank, recently resigned from his position at the Prime Minister’s request.

Shehbaz Sharif had expressed his desire for Dr. Tauqir’s return to enhance the efficiency of his office.

He has been granted the status of a federal minister. Referring to files and official matters, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif often abbreviates his name as “Dr. T.”

Dr. Tauqir has had a 28-year association with the Prime Minister and is considered his most trusted aide. He joined the Pakistan Administrative Service (formerly DMG) in 1991.

During his early years, then-Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif recognized him as a promising young officer and appointed him as his Deputy Secretary. Over the years, Dr. Tauqir continued to rise through the ranks, eventually serving as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab and later as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif has publicly acknowledged Dr. Tauqir’s professional competence and integrity. Despite rigorous scrutiny of his official conduct during General Pervez Musharraf’s tenure and under former NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, no wrongdoing was ever found against him.

He declined to accept a government plot—a privilege often availed by senior bureaucrats.

After the completion of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government’s tenure, Dr. Tauqir continued to serve as Principal Secretary to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar before his appointment at the World Bank.

Recognizing his exceptional services, Kakar’s caretaker cabinet held an extraordinary farewell event in his honour. According to a report, Kakar remarked, “Of all the officers I have worked with, Dr. Tauqir is the most honest, hardworking, and balanced. His integrity is unquestionable, and he has served the federal government with the highest level of professionalism,”.

The sources said that after dissatisfaction with the daily affairs of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister has now brought him back as an advisor. Dr. Tauqir is known for his balanced approach and his ability to integrate political necessities with legal and good governance requirements.

The PM has chosen him for his fearless, honest advice and policy recommendations on key issues.

According to the sources, the PM also feels that during the current PML-N government, there has been a clear lack of engagement in handling political matters of parliamentarians, particularly those from allied parties, leading to their growing concerns.

A government official who has worked with Dr. Tauqir stated, “Politicians appreciate Dr Tauqir for his dignified conduct, patience, and deep understanding of political culture.

On the other hand, government employees find him approachable, reliable, and someone who is always available to listen to everyone,”.