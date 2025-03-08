Minimum income requirement for Pakistanis to get Spain visa in 2025

Spain, the largest country in Southern Europe and the fourth-most populous European nation, has emerged as one of the leading destination for those who are engaged in working from home jobs for a company owing to its impressive policies.

The freelancing or working from home is becoming a norm for most people, meaning there is no longer a need to attend an office. Many people involving such jobs are now trying to see the world while continuing their work.

Various countries, including Spain, have launched “digital nomad” visa for such individuals. These countries offer high speed internet, friendly tax policies and other benefits to the freelancers.

Spain, which has been ranked as the best destination for digital nomads in 2025, have also set various requirements to those planning to apply the visa.

Requirements for Spain Visa for Digital Nomads

The requirements for this program are as follows:

Applicants must be from countries outside Europe.

They must be freelancers or employed by a company based outside of Spain.

They must not have a criminal record in Spain or any other country in the past five years.

They must have health insurance from a company that operates in Spain.

Applicants must be qualified in their field, for which they will need to provide proof of a university degree or work experience.

Those applying for the visa program must provide proof of work history.

Freelancers must prove a professional relationship with a foreign company for at least 3 months.

Salary Requirement for Spain Visa

One of the major requirement for the Spain visa is the monthly income. As per the rules, the applicant must have sufficient funds to support their stay in Spain, with a minimum monthly income of $2,750.

Digital nomads can also bring their families to Spain, but in that case, the monthly income requirement will be $3,750.