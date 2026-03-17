Who is Ali Larijani? Iran’s key strategist reportedly killed in war

TEHRAN – As Middle East war erupted and Iran’s top leaders were killed, Ali Larijani emerged as Iran’s key strategist and steady hand, stepping into the spotlight while Mojtaba Khamenei stayed out of view. A veteran of Iran-Iraq War and seasoned negotiator, he helped shared official words and now there are reports saying that he too may have been killed, deepening uncertainty over the country’s future leadership.

Larijani reportedly got killed days after he publicly rallied defiance against Israel and the United States.

The allegation, made by Israeli defence minister Israel Katz, has not yet been confirmed by Tehran. But if true, it would mark the second seismic blow to Iran’s leadership after the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in early strikes by Israel and the US at the outset of the war.

In the chaotic aftermath of Khamenei’s death, Larijani had surged into the spotlight, emerging as the most visible and arguably most capable figure steering Iran through crisis. While the newly appointed supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei remained conspicuously absent from public view, Larijani was seen walking among crowds at a pro-government rally in Tehran—an unmistakable show of resilience and control.

His reported killing now threatens to leave a dangerous vacuum at the heart of Iran’s security and political machinery.

Larijani was a pragmatic conservative, who was no usual bureaucrat but a master strategist. As head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, he orchestrated defence planning and oversaw the country’s sensitive nuclear program.

Before the war derailed diplomacy, Larijani had been actively engaging regional powers such as Oman and Qatar, attempting to navigate Iran back into nuclear negotiations. Those efforts collapsed as tensions erupted into open conflict.

Analysts long described him as a “canny operator,” a political insider who understood how to balance ideology with real-world strategy, making him indispensable in both war and diplomacy.

Born in Najaf in 1957 into a family closely linked to Ruhollah Khomeini, Larijani’s rise was rooted in both lineage and experience. He fought in the Iran-Iraq War, earned a PhD in Western philosophy, and later dominated Iran’s media landscape as head of state broadcasting.

His political career peaked during his tenure as parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020, cementing his role as one of Iran’s most enduring power figures.

He also played a central role in nuclear diplomacy, leading negotiations with global powers in the mid-2000s and backing the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—a deal later undone when the US withdrew under Donald Trump.

In the months leading up to the war, Larijani issued stark warnings: continued external pressure, he said, could push Iran toward reconsidering its nuclear stance. While insisting Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons, he made clear that escalation could force its hand.

At home, he faced US sanctions over allegations of suppressing protests sparked by economic hardship. Larijani acknowledged public frustration but blamed unrest on foreign interference—pointing directly at Washington and Israel.