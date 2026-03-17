Blow to Trump as US Counterterror Chief Joe Kent quits, blaming Israeli Pressure for Iran War

WASHINGTON – Senior US counterterrorism official Joe Kent resigned in protest over Iran war, saying it was unnecessary and influenced by external pressure as his remarks triggered sharp response from President Trump and the White House, turning his departure into a major political controversy and exposing divisions within the administration.

In a blunt resignation letter, Kent declared that Iran posed “no imminent threat” to Washington, directly contradicting the administration’s justification for the conflict. Even more striking, he claimed the war was launched under pressure from Israel and powerful lobbying forces in Washington, accusing insiders of creating an “echo chamber” of misinformation that misled the president.

White House fired back immediately, insisting Trump had “strong and compelling evidence” that Iran was preparing an attack. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump dismissed Kent as “weak on security,” adding that his resignation proved it was “a good thing he’s out.”

Kent, a decorated Special Forces veteran and former CIA officer, is no ordinary critic. He served 11 overseas deployments and later joined intelligence operations before stepping away after the tragic death of his wife, Shannon Kent, who was killed in a 2019 Syria bombing. In his letter, he invoked that loss, saying he cannot support sending more Americans into a war that “serves no benefit” to the country.

He is now the highest-ranking insider to openly challenge the U.S.-Israeli military operation in Iran.

But Kent’s past has also stirred controversy, from alleged links to extremist groups to his refusal to reject claims about the 2020 election and January 6. Despite this, he was narrowly confirmed and went on to lead global counterterrorism analysis under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson rushed to his defense, calling him “the bravest man I know” and warning that political forces will try to destroy him for speaking out.

Meanwhile, the administration stands firm, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labeling Kent’s accusations “insulting and laughable.”

With tensions rising, high-level resignations mounting, and sharp divisions emerging inside the government, this dramatic fallout raises serious questions about the true motivations behind the Iran conflict — and what comes next.

US spent over $12Billion in Iran war

American government already spent about $12 billion on its war with Iran, with costs expected to rise as military operations intensify.

While officials downplay economic risks, global markets remain tense due to threats to key oil routes. At the same time, shifting war goals and growing casualties have raised concerns about strategy, escalation, and the broader impact of the conflict.