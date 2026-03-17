Rs1,000 worth of Fresh Currency Notes being sold for Rs1,600 ahead of Eid 2026

LAHORE – Eidul Fitr 2026 frenzy continues across Pakistan and the excitement of giving fresh Eid notes is turning into frustration for people who are paying 60% above the actual value.

What should have been a simple trip to the bank turned into a hunt through crowded markets, only to find fresh currency being sold at elevated prices. In busy streets and makeshift stalls in Lahore, Karachi and other cities, vendors are quietly cashing in on the festive rush, where Rs1,000 worth of new notes now costs as much as Rs1,600, turning a cherished tradition into an unexpected expense

Despite repeated assurances from State Bank that new notes would be easily available through official banking channels, vendors in major city markets have set up stalls and handcarts, cashing in on the surge in demand. These unauthorized sellers are charging staggering premiums, turning a simple Eid tradition into an expensive affair.

Eid Fresh Currency Update

Denomination Value Selling Price Extra Charged Rs. 10 Notes (New) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 1,500–1,600 Rs. 500–600 Rs. 10 Notes (Old) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 1,300–1,400 Rs. 300–400 Rs. 20 Notes Rs. 2,000 Over Rs. 2,500 Rs. 500+ Rs. 50 Notes Rs. 1,000 Rs. 1,300–1,400 Rs. 300–400 Rs. 100 Notes Rs. 1,000 Rs. 1,400–1,500 Rs. 400–500

The price hikes are eye-opening. A bundle of Rs. 10 notes worth Rs. 1,000 is being sold for Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,600, an extra Rs. 500 to 600. Even old Rs. 10 notes are not spared, fetching Rs. 1,300–1,400 per Rs. 1,000 bundle. Similarly, bundles of Rs. 20 notes worth Rs. 2,000 are being sold for over Rs. 2,500. The trend continues with higher denominations: twenty Rs. 50 notes are priced between Rs. 1,300 and Rs. 1,400, while ten crisp Rs. 100 notes are being sold for as much as Rs. 1,400–1,500.

Authorities are now warning citizens to steer clear of these illegal vendors. The SBP has urged the public to obtain fresh currency strictly through banks and ATMs, emphasizing that billions of rupees in new notes are already being distributed nationwide. Monitoring teams are expected to be deployed to crack down on profiteers and ensure fair access.

The central bank has also provided a helpline ([email protected] and +92-21-111-727-273) and directed citizens to its official website for updates and assistance. Officials have made it clear: buying or selling currency in this manner not only exploits consumers but also violates banking laws—offenders could face strict legal action.