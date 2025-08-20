Pakistan, UK explore new avenues for collaboration in Tech, Education, and Infrastructure

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and United Kingdom reaffirmed their commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic, and strategic cooperation during recent high-level meeting between Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Information and Publications, Danyal Chohan, met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad to discuss ongoing collaborations and future initiatives.

Since 2011, Pakistan and the UK have been engaged in a high-level dialogue (ESD), focusing on trade, economic growth, cultural exchanges, security, and education. Both nations aim to expand this platform to foster stronger ties and address mutual interests.

During the meeting, Danyal Chohan emphasized Pakistan’s democratic progress and highlighted the importance of strengthening institutions and promoting constructive dialogue. The discussions also covered issues faced by Pakistani expatriates in the UK, with Marriott appreciating Pakistan’s efforts to support its overseas community and expressing a desire to enhance services for Pakistanis abroad.

Chohan invited the British High Commissioner to observe educational reforms in his electoral constituency, aiming to increase enrollment and establish internationally recognized institutions. The officials also discussed strategies to eradicate poverty and improve living standards for the underprivileged.

Earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited the UK for a two-day official trip, engaging with British counterparts and Pakistani-origin lawmakers. Both countries reiterated their resolve to bolster cooperation in defense, security, and strategic sectors, including a recent meeting between Jane Marriott and Defence Production Minister Muhammad Raza Hayat Haraaj in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan regards the UK as a vital partner and a genuine development ally, with officials emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration to address regional and global challenges. The strengthening of bilateral ties signals a positive trajectory for future cooperation between the two nations.