Which Pakistani players will play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ahead of South Africa Test?

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed only four members of national Test squad to play domestic cricket ahead of upcoming series against South Africa.

Flamboyant player Muhammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha, and Sajid Khan have been temporarily released from squad camp to play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Rizwan and Sajid Khan will represent Peshawar, Hasan Ali will play for Sialkot, and Salman Ali Agha will feature for Lahore Whites.

All four players are set to rejoin the national team before the first Test, which will be held at Qaddafi Stadium starting October 12.

Pakistan picked squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

Shan Masood will remain at the helm of the Test side. The selectors have also introduced new faces, with Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram, and Rohail Nazir receiving their first call-ups at the international Test level. The squad will be reduced to 15 before the opening fixture.

South Africa, will begin their campaign in Pakistan with the first Test in Lahore (12–16 October), followed by the second Test in Rawalpindi (20–24 October). After the Test matches, the visitors will also play a limited-overs leg of the tour, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs between 28 October and 8 November. The squads for these formats will be finalized and revealed closer to the series.

Pakistan Squad for Test Series vs South Africa:

Shan Masood (captain)

Aamir Jamal

Abdullah Shafique

Abrar Ahmed

Asif Afridi

Babar Azam

Faisal Akram

Hasan Ali

Imam-ul-Haq

Kamran Ghulam

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Noman Ali

Rohail Nazir (wk)

Sajid Khan

Salman Ali Agha

Saud Shakeel

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Tour Schedule – South Africa in Pakistan