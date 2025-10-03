Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains likely during weekend

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday night and during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm (SHAKHTI) over the same region and is likely to move west-northwestwards. A westerly wavy prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely intensify on Saturday evening.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and coastal areas of Sindh on Friday night and during the weekend.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lower Sindh.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Murree 25, Islamabad (Saidpur 23, Zero Point 12, Bokra 04, Golra 03), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 16, Chaklala 13, New Kattarian 08, Gawalmandi 07, Pirwadahi 04), Jhelum 10, Sialkot (Airport 10, City 5), Mangla 09, Chakwal 03, Mandi Bahuddin & Gujrat 02, Attock & Gujranwala 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 16, Bacha Khan Airport 07, Balakot 04, Chitral 03, Drosh 01

Sindh: Badin 04

Turbat remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Lasbela and Pasni was recorded at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.