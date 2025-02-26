WhatsApp’s New Feature lets you Read Voice Messages: Your 5-Step guide to use It!

Instant messaging app WhatsApp continues to roll out new features and now the platform used by over 3 Billion people lets users convert voice messages into written text. The new features excited everyone as there are times when you cannot listen to voice messages, like in a situation where listening is not possible.

With new updates, instead of listening to voice messages, you can read them as text. The feature is being rolled out gradually and it will be fully available in the coming weeks, making it easier to follow conversations without needing to hear messages.

The feature was first announced in November last year, as feature uses on-device processing to convert voice messages into text. In start, it is available on Android while iOS users can expect the feature in coming weeks.

Languages being spoken in South Asia or several other regions are not officially listed as supported language for transcripts, but Meta owned app is transcribing voice notes recorded in several languages, with support for other languages like English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

WhatsApp voice message transcripts

Here’s easy guide on how to use voice message transcripts on the messaging app

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, and tap on three dots in the top right corner to open the menu. Select Settings.

Step 2: Go to Chats: Click on settings menu, tap on Chats to access chat-related settings.

Step 3: Enable Voice Message Transcripts: Scroll down and look for the Voice Message Transcripts option. Turn it on to activate the feature.

Step 4: Choose Your Preferred Language: Tap on Choose language to select your preferred language from the available list.

Step 5: Last step is to set up now to start process, make sure to be have active internet package.

Once enabled, you can transcribe a voice message by pressing and holding the voice note in a chat. Then, tap on More Options and select Transcribe. The text transcript will appear right next to the voice message, making it easier to follow along.

NOTE: You can change the transcript language at any time by going to Settings > Chats > Transcript.