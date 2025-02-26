AGL49.96▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK184.49▼ -1.33 (-0.01%)BOP12.76▲ 0.17 (0.01%)CNERGY7.69▲ 0.56 (0.08%)DCL8.98▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML49.12▲ 0.52 (0.01%)DGKC123.04▲ 1.38 (0.01%)FCCL41.2▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)FFL15.12▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)HUBC131.83▼ -0.09 (0.00%)HUMNL14.09▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.5▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.39▲ 0.18 (0.03%)MLCF51.71▲ 0.58 (0.01%)NBP75.44▲ 1.43 (0.02%)OGDC208.88▼ -4.45 (-0.02%)PAEL42.08▲ 0.61 (0.01%)PIBTL9.08▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL172.86▼ -3.9 (-0.02%)PRL35.07▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC24.44▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)SEARL95.28▼ -2.04 (-0.02%)TELE8.27▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.7▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)TPLP11.67▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET22.97▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG60.48▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY30.41▼ -0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.46▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid Al Nahyan due in Pakistan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD – Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow for a one-day official visit.

Nayahan’s visit is said to be a key moment in diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi. During his stay, the Crown Prince will hold important meetings with President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties, with several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) slated to be signed, covering various areas of mutual interest.

In a gesture of goodwill and recognition, President Zardari will present a prestigious medal to Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed during a special ceremony. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Sharif and COAS General Munir, underscoring the importance of the visit.

The plane will touch down at Chaklala Air Base, where comprehensive arrangements are being made to warmly welcome the distinguished guest. Sheikh Khalid will also engage in discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where several crucial MoUs are anticipated to be finalized.

This visit is seen as an important step toward further enhancing cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

Pakistan,UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

