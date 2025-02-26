Ibrahim Zadran’s fiery 177 sets new Champions Trophy record in thrilling clash against England

LAHORE – Afghan power hitter Ibrahim Zadran achieved another feat as he slammed the highest-ever total in ICC Champions Trophy history during the Group B fixture against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Zadran achieved multiple historic milestones with his remarkable century in the ICC event breaking records and setting new benchmarks for Afghan cricket. His stunning knock not only rescued Afghan side but also cemented his place in cricketing history in what is said to be the do or die game.

First Afghan Ton in Champions Trophy

Zadran’s fiery century became Afghanistan’s first-ever in Champions Trophy as he improved his own record on Wednesday.

First Player to Score Afghanistan’s Maiden Centuries in World Cup and Champions Trophy

Zadran has made history by becoming the first player ever to score Afghanistan’s first-ever century in both the ICC World Cup and the Champions Trophy. His historic 2023 World Cup century against Australia and now this Champions Trophy century place him in a league of his own.

Sixth ODI Century

With his 6th ODI century, Zadran now equaled Mohammad Shahzad’s record, making them Afghanistan’s joint second-highest century scorers in the format. Only Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with 7 centuries, is ahead of them.

Zadran’s knock was showcased not just through his individual brilliance, but also in the partnerships he displayed. He also shared key 103-run stand with captain Hashmatullah Shahid for the fourth wicket, after an explosive 81-run partnership with Azmatullah.