Indian man loses life savings for seeking true love on dating app 

A man from Noida, India, paid a heavy price for seeking true love as he lost his entire life savings after falling for a “friend” he met on a dating app.

Divorced Noida resident Diljeet Singh created a profile on a dating app in search of true love, unaware that it would cost him his entire fortune.

Last year, Singh connected with a woman who allegedly convinced him to invest in certain companies and promised a huge profits. As an outcome, he faced a staggering loss of ₹6.5 crore (approximately PKR 200 million).

Singh, a director at a firm in Delhi, met a woman named Anita in December, who claimed to be from Hyderabad. Their conversations gradually became deeper, and they soon became “close friends.”

Once she gained Singh’s trust, Anita shared details about trading investments and recommended three companies.

Singh initially invested 3.2 lakh Indian rupees in one of the suggested websites and within hours earned 24,000 Indian rupees. When he successfully withdrew 8,000 Indian rupees to his bank account, his confidence in Anita grew stronger, believing that she was genuinely guiding him.

Feeling assured, he took a huge leap and transferred 4.5 crore Indian rupees—his entire life savings.

On Anita’s advice, he even took a 2 crore rupees loan and invested that as well.

Through 30 different transactions, Singh transferred approximately 6.5 crore Indian rupees into 25 different bank accounts.

However, when he tried to withdraw his money as before, he was asked to deposit 30 percent of his investment first. Upon refusing, he was completely cut off. To his shock, two of the three websites Anita had suggested had shut down.

Realizing he had been scammed, Singh lodged a complaint at Noida Sector-36 Cyber Police Station.

The investigations revealed that Anita’s dating app profile was fake. The authorities are now trying to trace the bank accounts where the funds were transferred.