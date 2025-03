MASTUNG – A suicide bomber blew himself up near Luk Pass in Mastung city of Balochistan on Saturday.

The explosion took place near a sit-in being staged by Balochistan National Party Chairman Akhtar Mengal against arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while there are no reports of any causality.

BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal has announced to lead a long march on March 28 from Wadh to Quetta against the detention of BYC leaders.

More to follow…