What will be Gas Rates for New RLNG Connections in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – After years of frustration, wait for domestic gas connections is finally over as Ministry of Petroleum has given a green signal to Sui Northern and Sui Southern Gas companies to start offering fresh connections on RLNG, in what is being hailed as a major development for millions of households.

There’s a catch as the new gas connections will not come on same rates as sui gas users. Officials confirmed that all fresh connections will run on RLNG, costing more than normal pipeline gas, as prices are linked to international oil rates.

For example, if current gas bill is Rs 1800-2,000, the estimated bill under RLNG rates would be around Rs 2100-2500. This slight increase reflects the adjustment to international fuel costs and will apply to all new connections.

Exact rates are yet to be relased by relevant authorities

New Gas Connections in Pakistan

A new priority list has been finalized:

First in line are consumers who already deposited their demand notices.

Next come those who paid the urgent fee.

And lastly, the rest of the applicants who only filed requests will have to wait longer.

Currently, over 39,000 pending requests already exist. Gas companies have announced a massive target:

3 Lac new connections in the first year.

A staggering 6 lakh connections in the second year!

Gas Connection Fee Structure

Security deposit: Rs. 20,000

Connection fee (up to 10 marlas): Rs. 21,000

Connection fee (above 10 marlas): Rs. 23,000

All new applicants will be required to sign an OGRA-approved RLNG agreement before installation. Officials say forms will soon be available at regional offices and the official website. Required documents include a CNIC copy, property ownership proof, and a neighbor’s gas bill.

Once submitted, SNGPL teams will inspect the site. Approved applicants will then receive a Proposal Letter/Demand Notice with installation guidelines.