iPhone 17 Tax Breakdown in Pakistan

Apple dropped bombshell with launch of iPhone 17 lineup, and it was unlike anything the world had seen. As Tech fans everywhere held their breath as the details unfolded, people in Pakistan are looking for price they will be paying to get their hands on new Apple device.

As iPhone attracts alot of Taxes in Pakistan, the starting price of iphone 17 will be somewhere around Rs3.6-3.8 Lac while premium models will cost around half million.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regulations under DIRBS require anyone bringing an Apple iPhone 17 from abroad to pay a mandatory tax before using it with a local SIM card. Without registering and paying the PTA tax, the device will stop working with Pakistani SIMs after two months.

iPhone 17 Price in Pakistan

Model Price iPhone 17 Rs360,000-Rs380,000 iPhone 17 Air Rs. 440,000 – Rs460,000 iPhone 17 Pro Rs480,000-Rs5.25 iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs550,000-Rs700,000

iPhone 17 PTA Taxes Model Tax (Passport) Tax (CNIC) iPhone 17 PKR 128,766 PKR 154,293 iPhone 17 Air PKR 151,322 PKR 175,949 iPhone 17 Pro PKR 172,789 PKR 210,317 iPhone 17 Pro Max PKR 182,710 PKR 213,631 iPhone 17

Apple just unleashed its 2025 iPhone lineup, and it’s turning heads. The iPhone 17 offers a sleek 6.3-inch OLED display with 120-Hz ProMotion, a 48-MP ultrawide camera, and solid performance with the A19 chip, making it perfect for everyday users.

The new iPhone Air is a featherweight marvel at just 5.6 mm thick and 165 grams, crafted from titanium for durability, though it sacrifices extra cameras and charging speed for extreme portability.

For power users, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max pack triple 48-MP cameras, advanced video tools, vapor chamber cooling, extra GPU cores, and massive storage—up to 2 TB on the Pro Max—making them ideal for gamers, creators, and tech enthusiasts.

All models share cutting-edge features like Face ID, Dynamic Island, always-on Super Retina XDR OLED screens, MagSafe Qi2 wireless charging, USB-C (faster on Pro models), and Apple’s new N1 networking chip. Preorders are live, with deals from carriers offering up to $1,100 off, making this the most versatile and powerful iPhone lineup Apple has ever released.