Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani Research Institute opened to inspire ethics, service in Youth

ISLAMBAD – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah inaugurated newly established Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani Research Institute (SAJRI) during the Uswah-e-Kamilah Conference.

The institute aims to foster ethical values, social responsibility, and a spirit of service among young people, while serving as a hub for research and dialogue on spiritual heritage.

Speaking at the event, Minister Shah highlighted that the life of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) serves as a model of justice, compassion, and humanitarian service. He noted that Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani (RA) carried forward this legacy by transforming his khanqah into a refuge for orphans, travelers, and the needy. “True spirituality lies not only in devotion to God but also in serving humanity,” he said.

Minister also stressed that the principles of compassion and service continue to guide government initiatives. The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation is committed to providing support for orphans, promoting women’s welfare, and creating employment opportunities for the youth, reflecting the same spirit of service highlighted by the institute.