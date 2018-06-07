Newly-inducted caretaker Prime Minister Justice Nasirul Mulk (Retd) has held out categorical assurance to the nation that the general election will be held on July 25, 2018 which is quite welcome indeed in the backdrop of demand being made from different political parties for a delay in polls.

According to the reports in the media, the caretaker Prime Minister held out this welcome assurance while talking to reporters in Islamabad after taking oath the other day. Retired Justice Nasirul Mulk said that holding of transparent election is his top and foremost priority, the caretaker setup will ensure to work in accordance with the mandate.

It is pertinent to mention here that retired Justice Nasirul Mulk is 7th caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan since August 1990 after Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, Balakh Sher Mazari, Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi, Malik Meraj Khalid , Muhammadmian Soomro and Mir Hazar Khan Khoso. It is also appreciable to note that National Assembly which has just been dissolved on completion of its five-year constitutional tenure was the third consecutive national legislature to have achieved this distinction, second under the civilian rule as the first one which came into existence in 2002 operated under military ruler (Gen Musharraf).

All this augurs well for continuation of democratic system and it is now up to the political parties and their contesting candidates to ensure a peaceful, conducive environment prevails to enable the maximum number of voters to go to polling stations and cast their votes on the polling day i.e. July 25 and pave the way for smooth transition of power to the political party which emerges victorious.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related