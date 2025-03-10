Strategic value of Saudi investments

THE importance of economic development for the lasting stability of Balochistan cannot be overruled.

Eradicating backwardness in remote areas is key to putting the province on the path to progress and prosperity.

The unrest in this vast province is largely fueled by forces inimical to peace.

Balochistan holds significant strategic importance on the geopolitical chessboard of the region.

The deep-sea port of Gwadar and its rich mineral reserves offer enormous potential to elevate Balochistan from underdevelopment to lasting progress and prosperity.

It would not be an overstatement to say that Pakistan’s broader economic stability is closely linked to the sustained development of Balochistan.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) investment in the Reko Diq mining project is a strong validation of the vast untapped natural reserves beneath Balochistan’s surface.

According to credible media reports, Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest unexplored gold and copper reserves.

Saudi Arabia has committed a total investment of $540 million in the project, to be disbursed in two phases—$330 million in the first phase and $210 million in the second.

This investment reflects the strength of the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Over the years, crucial financial support from KSA has helped Pakistan navigate tough economic challenges.

Another testament to the strong bilateral trust is the planned Saudi investment in an oil refinery in Balochistan.

Initial plans were unveiled during the visit of a high-profile Saudi delegation in December last year.

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant, Aramco, is set to establish a state-of-the-art oil refinery in the province, with an estimated investment of $10 billion.

Reports indicate that the refinery will have a refining capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

The successful completion of this project will significantly reduce Pakistan’s reliance on costly imported oil.

Undeniably, these crucial Saudi investments in high-impact projects can play a vital role in helping Pakistan overcome its current economic crisis.

The successful completion of mega projects like the oil refinery and Reko Diq mines will transform the socio-economic landscape of Balochistan.

Despite being Pakistan’s largest province in terms of land area, Balochistan continues to suffer from a lack of employment opportunities and inadequate infrastructure, which contribute to its overall backwardness.

India, Pakistan’s archrival, has exploited these developmental gaps to incite unrest and chaos in the province.

Any genuine effort aimed at improving local infrastructure and uplifting Baloch youth remains in the crosshairs of hostile regional players.

Saudi investments in Balochistan offer a promising blueprint for addressing the province’s long-standing socio-economic challenges.

Advancing a welfare-oriented, progressive roadmap will help counter the harmful effects of India-sponsored anti-state activities.

Hostile elements are already mobilizing their propaganda machinery to misrepresent and undermine these beneficial projects—just as they have done with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It is evident that India is not willing to see progress and prosperity reach the people of Balochistan.

The roots of the ongoing unrest and terrorism in the province can be traced back to Indian influence through Afghanistan.

In this broader geopolitical context, Saudi Arabia’s stabilizing role—through much-needed investments—holds immense significance for Pakistan.

—The writer is a freelance contributor based in Islamabad with an interest in regional security and international affairs.