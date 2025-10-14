Week-long holidays announced for schools officially – Check reopening date

DUBAI – Holidays have been announced for schools across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in wake of the midterm break for first semester of the 2025-26 academic year.

The holidays will be observed from October 13 to October 17 with schools reopening across the country on October 20.

Both public and private schools that follow the ministry’s curriculum are expected to observe this midterm break.

A circular issued by school authorities stated that teachers and administrative staff will participate in professional development programs from October 13 to 15. Following these sessions, they will also observe a midterm break from October 16 to 19.

During this period, students will have time off from academic activities, with classes resuming as usual on Monday, October 20.

Parents across the UAE have welcomed the announcement, with many already planning family outings, recreational activities, and short getaways to make the most of the holidays.

How Many Holidays Announced for Schools?

Officially there are five holidays running from October 13 to 17. However, students will enjoy two more on Saturday and Sunday (October 18 and 19) with classes resuming on October 20.