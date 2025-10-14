PM Shehbaz dismisses FBR Grade 20 officer over corruption, misconduct

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the dismissal of Rana Waqar Ali, a Grade-20 officer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), following an internal inquiry.

After receiving the prime minister’s approval, the FBR formally issued a notification confirming Rana Waqar Ali’s removal from service.

The departmental inquiry found the officer guilty of incompetence, misconduct, and corruption, leading to the disciplinary action.

Under the rules, Rana Waqar Ali retains the right to appeal the decision. He may file an appeal with the appellate authority within 30 days of the dismissal notification.

On the other hand, FBR has strongly condemned the cowardly attack that resulted in the martyrdom of its officials Sepoy Muqaddar Ali and Sepoy Nazar Muhammad of the Regional Tax Office (RTO), Peshawar.

The officials were martyred while they were fulfilling their duties as part of the national drive against tax evaders at a check post established under Section 40D of the Sales Tax ACT 1990, near Kohat Toll Plaza, said a news release.

The senior leadership of FBR in Peshawar, Chief Commissioner (Peshawar), and Commissioners attended the funeral prayers of the martyred officials.

The Board expresses deep sorrow and pays tribute to the martyred officials who rendered the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

These heinous acts of violence shall only further cement the resolve of the FBR to continue its national duty to safeguard the country’s revenue and enforcement of tax laws.

In this moment of grief, the FBR stands with the families of martyred officials. The Board pledges its complete and unwavering support to the bereaved families and assures them that the entire FBR family stands with them in their time of sorrow.