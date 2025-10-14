PSX rebounds with over 3,600 points as bulls regain control

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday registered significant recovery amid various positive developments on national and international levels that have lifted the investor confidence.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 3,681.01 points to reach 162,124.43 points, marking a 2.32% increase from the previous close of 158,443.42, signaling renewed investor confidence and robust buying activity.

During the session, the market hit an intraday high of 162,550.13, reflecting bullish sentiment across sectors.

Analysts suggest the strong opening could be attributed to improving investor sentiment and favorable macroeconomic signals, though further developments will determine if the rally holds.

A day earlier, PSX recorded bearish trend, as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed 4,654.77 points, showing a negative change of 2.85 percent, closing at 158,443.42 points against 163,098.19 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,365,703,374 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,401,248,178 shares in the previous session, while the share value stood at Rs62.465 billion against Rs47.794 billion previously.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; of these, 74 recorded gains, 375 sustained losses, and 33 remained unchanged.