KARACHI- The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday that all the content against Kubra Khan has successfully been removed.

The agency’s cybercrime wing made this revelation in a report submitted to the SHC regarding the content against the actresses.

Several other artists including Mehwish Hayat were targeted in what they termed ‘false campaign’ on various social media platforms.

The FIA informed the court that they took action to rectify the situation.

At this, the court sought response from Kubra Khan’s legal representatives and the hearing has been put off till the next date of hearing in office.

Lastly, Mehwish Hayat also approached the court like Kubra Khan and asked it to take action against those involved in spreading false content about her. She also asked the court to address the defamatory remarks made by YouTuber Adil Raja.

Kubra Khan had already submitted her concerns before the court after which Mehwish Hayat decided to take legal action against Adil Raja and others over defamatory content.