Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Friday evening/night and the following two days.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Dir, Kurrum and adjoining areas on Friday evening/night.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Dir, Swat and Kohistan.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 39-41 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 61 per cent.