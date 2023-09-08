Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across Pakistan including the twin cities during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country on Friday evening/night and the following two days.

Hot and humid weather is expected in the plain areas of the country during the period.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather persisted in plain areas of the country.

Mithi and Joharabad remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 59 per cent.