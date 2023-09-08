LAHORE – Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of hot and humid weather on Friday, causing people to sweat profusely.

Frequent electricity outages added to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country on Friday evening/night and the following two days.

Hot and humid weather is expected in the plain areas of Pakistan including Lahore during the period.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 38-40 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather persisted in plain areas of the country including Lahore.

Mithi and Joharabad remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.