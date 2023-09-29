Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to persist in upper parts till tomorrow morning.

Under the influence of these conditions, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall over high mountains are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Kohat, Karak, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat on Friday night.

On Saturday, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorms and (snowfall over high mountains are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla and Buner during the period.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 28-30 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 29-31 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall(mm):

Cherat 24, Dir (Lower 14, Upper 10), Kalam 12, Pattan 11, Malam Jabba, Mardan 08, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani 05, Drosh 02, Chitral, Bacha Khan (Airport) 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 32 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 29 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.