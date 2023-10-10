England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs in the seventh match of World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Chasing competitive 365 runs target, Bangladesh batting collapsed and the entire team was out at 227 runs in 48.2 overs.

Litton das remained the top scorer with 76 runs followed by Mushfiqur Rahim who managed to score 51 runs. Towhid Hridoy made 39 runs.

Reece Toply bagged four wickets and Chris Woakes two while Sam Curran, Mark wood, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

Earlier, England made 364 runs for the loss of nine wickets in allotted 50 overs.

Dawid Malan scored 140 runs, Joe Root 82 and Jonny Bairstow 52 runs.

Mehdi Hasan took four wickets and Shoriful Islam three while Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan took one wicket each.

Dawid Malan was named player of the match for his magnificent hundred.