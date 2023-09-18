Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for the twin cities and parts of the country during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper and western parts of Pakistan.

A low pressure area lies over southeast of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move southwestward.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Punjab, southeast and lower Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday evening/night.

Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh and northeast Punjab during the forecast period.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, northeast Balochistan, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the forecast period.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 33-35 C on Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 C on Tuesday and 32-34 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Pakistan received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rain-wind/thundershower occurred in lower Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast/south Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Tharparker (Nagar Parker 72, Kaloi 50, Diplo 15, Islamkot 05, Chachro 02), Thatta, 47, Mithi 44, Badin 41, Chhor 12

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar Airport 23, Cherat 17, Bannu, Malamjabba 15, Peshawar City 13, Upper Dir 05, Kalam 02, Mardan 01

Punjab: Narowal 28, Toba Tek Singh 27, Gujranwala 09, Chakwal 06, Faisalabad 05, Attock 04, Lahore (City 04, Airport 02)

Balochistan: Khuzdar 25

Kashmir: Rawalakot 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote and Babusar 02

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Sibbi and Turbat remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.