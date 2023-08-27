Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for parts of Pakistan including the twin cities on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of Pakistan.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday evening/night and Monday afternoon/evening.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Monday and 33-35 C on Tuesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 C on Monday and 33-35 C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, rain occurred in parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: D G Khan 62, Multan City 39

Balochistan: Barkhan 13

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 05

Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote, Bunji 02, Astore and Chilas 01

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan where mercury rose as high as 44 C.

The maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.

The maximum temperature in Rawalpindi was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.