LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for Lahore, and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next couple of days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Lahore and Gujranwala on Sunday night and Monday.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

D G Khan 62, Multan City 39

Bahawalpur and Faisalabad remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 37 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.