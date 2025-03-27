Laylatul Qadr: Five things you need to know about night better than thousand months

Ramadan 2025 is about to end, and Muslims around the globe are anticipating arrival of Laylatul Qadr, ‘ the Night of Blessing. ‘ Shab-e-Qadar or Laylatul Qadar holds great importance in Islam, offering unparalleled opportunities for worship, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal.

Laylatul Qadr Night Better Than a Thousand Months

Allah almighty described Laylatul Qadar as “better than a thousand months.” This means that every good deed, prayer, and act of worship performed on this night is rewarded as if it were done for over 83 years.

The immense spiritual benefit of this night is unmatched, offering believers a chance to earn unparalleled rewards in a short span of time.

Holy Quran was Revealed on Laylatul Qadr

Laylatul Qadr marks the night when Allah SWT revealed Quran to Hazrat Muhammad SAW. Quran was sent down in its entirety to the lowest heaven and then gradually revealed over the course of 23 years.

The night serves as a reminder of the Quran’s profound importance and its guidance for all of mankind.

Forgiveness accepted on Laylatul Qadar

Laylatul Qadar is not only about worship but also about seeking forgiveness and making supplications. Prophet Muhammad PBUH taught his wife Aishah (R.A) a beautiful prayer to recite on Laylatul Qadr.

It is believed that Almighty accepts supplications made on this blessed night, offering believers the chance to seek His mercy and forgiveness.

Spending Night in finding peace

One of the greatest rewards of Laylatul Qadr is that anyone who spends the night in worship, sincerely seeking the pleasure of Allah (SWT), will have their previous sins forgiven. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said:

“Whoever spends Laylatul Qadr in prayer with faith and seeking reward, his previous sins will be forgiven.”

‘Exact Date is Unknown’

As the exact night of Laylatul Qadr remains under the wraps, it is believed to fall within the last ten nights of Ramadan, particularly on odd-numbered nights.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) urged Muslims to seek it during this time, with many scholars suggesting it could be on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th night. The uncertainty encourages Muslims to intensify their worship during these final days of Ramadan.