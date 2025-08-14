Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: More intermittent rains expected

LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system is located over northern Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will affect the upper parts from tonight.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Tobatek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of the Pothohar region and northeast Punjab. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Widespread rains, windstorms and lightning may damage electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. Public, travellers and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated about the latest weather conditions.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C on Friday and Saturday and between 30°C and 32°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 29, Islamabad (Saidpur 14, Golra 5, Zero Point 2, New Kattarian 1), Lahore (Airport 14, City 7), WASA Stations (Lakshmi Chowk 13, Chowk Nakhuda 13, Pani Wala Talab 12, Nishter Town 10, Farrukhabad 10, Mughalpura SDO Office 8.5, Airport 8, Jail Road 7.5, Head Office WASA Gulberg 7, Johar Town SDO Office 7, Upper Mall 6, Tajpura SDO Office 6, Iqbal Town SDO Office 5, Qurtaba Chowk 5, Gulshan-e-Ravi 4, and Samanabad SDO Office 3), Narowal 19, Sialkot (City 13, Airport 3), Mangla 3, Bahawalnagar 2, Kasur 1

Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha remained the hottest places in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 38°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Multan and Faisalabad was recorded at 37°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 85 per cent.