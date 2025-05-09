Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: Intermittent rains expected

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Friday night. However, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

On Saturday and Sunday, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Saturday and between 37°C and 39°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed in most districts.

Rainfall (mm): Bhakkar, Layyah 21, Kot Addu 14, Dera Ghazi Khan 12, Murree 11, Multan Airport 09, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08), Faisalabad 07, Jhang 06, Khanewal 03, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura 02, Islamabad (Golra 01), Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Noor Pur Thal, Sargodha City 01

Lahore and Sahiwal remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C.