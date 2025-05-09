Psl 2025 Postponed Indefinitely As Pak Indian Tensions Flare

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been postponed for indefinite period, the decision was confirmed by PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who emphasized the board’s commitment to ensuring the safety of players and officials.

The move comes in the wake of heightened military activities, including drone incidents near cricket venues, which have raised significant security concerns.

Originally, the remaining eight matches of PSL 2025 were scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore. However, due to the current geopolitical situation, all these fixtures, including the playoffs and the final, will now be held later.

PCB said the revised schedule, detailing the dates and venues, will be released once logistical arrangements are finalized. As the situation develops, the PCB remains in close contact with all stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of PSL 2025 in a secure environment.

The flagship cricket league was postponed amid citing national security concerns and following advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In a statement released on Thursday, PCB expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and the country’s security forces, acknowledging their sacrifices during a time of heightened national tension.

“The PCB and its players stand firmly with the families of those who laid down their lives and with the brave men and women defending our nation,” the statement read. As PCB praised smooth conduct of the tournament so far—crediting its franchises, sponsors, broadcasters, and players—it noted that “cricket, though a powerful source of unity and joy, must respectfully step aside during such grave national challenges.”

PCB further underscored its commitment to the mental health and emotional well-being of all players, especially foreign athletes, recognizing concerns from their families regarding their safety.

Board has not yet confirmed new dates for the rescheduled fixtures, but assured fans that updates would be provided in due course. This is the first time in the tournament’s history that matches have been postponed at such a late stage, underscoring the seriousness of the current national situation.