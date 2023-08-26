Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Lahore, and parts of Punjab during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Noorporthal, Mianwali, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Khushab, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Multan and Rajanpur during Saturday night.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Mianwali, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile, parts of Punjab received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Lakshmi chowk 75, Qurtaba Chowk 70, Gulshan-e-Ravi 68, Pani Wala Talab 52, Tajpura 43, Mughalpura 38, Upper Mall 35, Jail Road 34, Gulberg 33, Nishtar Town 31, Farrukhabad 27, Chowk Nakhuda 17, Johar Town 20, Airport 10, Iqbal Town 08, Samanabad 05), Faisalabad 52, Multan (Airport 45, City 05), Gujranwala 37, Okara 36, ​​Sargodha 30, Kasur 28, Noorpur Thal 25, Narowal 21, Hafizabad 23, Toba Tek Singh 14, Khanewal 06, Rawalpindi 04, Islamabad (Zero Point), DG Khan, Bhakkar 02, Joharabad, Chakwal, Mangala, Bahawalpur (City), Sialkot 01

Sargodha remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

The maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 88 per cent.