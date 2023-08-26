KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan on the last day of the week experienced a drop, amid a downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) show that rate of gold (24 carats) was reduced by Rs1,000 per tola and Rs857 per 10 grams.

Following the price drop, the new price of the precious metal has been set at Rs234,500 per tola while the price of 10g stands at Rs201,046.

In the international market, the price of the expensive metal also witnessed a negative trend. The precious metal dropped to $1,914 per ounce after drop of $5.

Gold remained volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.