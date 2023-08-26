ISLAMABAD – The continuous increase in whole­­­sale prices have pushed up retail sugar price, while authorities apparently failed to lack of vigilance on hoarding and black marketing.

Sugar, a basic commodity for people in Pakistan, remained short in recent times as Pakistanis, and the available amount costs more the original rate, in another plight for people who are facing record fuel and food prices.

The recent surge in sugar prices took the price of sweetener to Rs170 per kilogram, as the situation added miseries of people of the province who were already in hot waters.

Some weeks back, the price of sugar hovered at Rs145-150 but it suddenly moved up by around Rs25 per kg in different parts of the country including Karachi.

As people remained under pressure, traders said the price of the commodity soared due to the supply of sugar that got suspended.