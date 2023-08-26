KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered light rain/drizzle for coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during Saturday evening/night and on the following day.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely in Karachi and coastal areas during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In Hyderabad, partly cloudy weather is expected with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 34-36 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hot and humid weather persisted across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Sukkur, Mohenjo-Daro and Dadu remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 37 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.