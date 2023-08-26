JEDDAH – Weather in Makkah, the holiest city for Muslims across Pakistan, is expected to remain hot with less than five percent chances of precipitation.

The Met Office of the United Kingdom said the city would experience 40 degrees centigrade temperature today at 3 pm.

Afterwards, it would start dropping and lowest temperature would be 34 degrees centigrade in the night with partially cloudy weather.

Makkah Clock Tower Lightning

Earlier this week, heavy rain battered parts of Saudi Arabia, including Makkah with videos shared on social media showing pilgrims struggling to circle the Holy Kaaba amid a heavy thunderstorm.

“Heavy rain fell on Tuesday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, in separate parts of the neighbourhoods of Makkah Al Mukarramah,” the Saudi Press Agency had reported.

One widely shared video captured a lightning bolt hitting the famous clock tower that overlooks the Kaaba.