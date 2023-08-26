ISLAMABAD – Petroleum prices hit a record high in August as the caretaker government jacked up fuel prices to meet fiscal objectives laid down in a deal with the IMF.
Petrol Prices in Pakistan August 2023
|Petroleum product
|Price(s)
|Petrol
|Rs290.45
|High-Speed Diesel (HSD)
|Rs293.40
Petrol Prices in Pakistan September 2023
Petrol price is expected to move up as Pakistani currency hit a triple century against the US dollar in the interbank market this week as the continuous depreciation is linked to the revocation of import curbs. Inflation is likely to move up for all commodities including food prices. Petroleum prices in Pakistan are primed for a big increase in next fortnight’s review in the wake of jolts to local currency.
Sources familiar with development revealed that the price of petrol and diesel may rise by double digits in the first fortnight of September as the crisis-hit country will procure crude and POL products at elevated values.
‘Petrol price to cross Rs300 in Pakistan’ as another hike likely in next fortnight review