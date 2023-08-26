ISLAMABAD – Petroleum prices hit a record high in August as the caretaker government jacked up fuel prices to meet fiscal objectives laid down in a deal with the IMF.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan August 2023

Petroleum product Price(s) Petrol Rs290.45 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs293.40

Petrol Prices in Pakistan September 2023

Petrol price is expected to move up as Pakistani currency hit a triple century against the US dollar in the interbank market this week as the continuous depreciation is linked to the revocation of import curbs. Inflation is likely to move up for all commodities including food prices. Petroleum prices in Pakistan are primed for a big increase in next fortnight’s review in the wake of jolts to local currency.

The exchange rate of dollar has increased by more than Rs12, and the abrupt changes in exchange rate will drive the price of gasoline and diesel from the start of next month. Globally, there are no major changes in oil prices. In Pakistan, petrol price has already climbed by Rs37.50 and that of diesel by Rs40 per litre in recent weeks.

Sources familiar with development revealed that the price of petrol and diesel may rise by double digits in the first fortnight of September as the crisis-hit country will procure crude and POL products at elevated values.