Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted partly cloudy weather with scattered rains for the twin cities on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday evening/night and the following two days.

Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas during the period.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas on Monday evening/night.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, scattered rains are likely on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Tuesday and 36-38 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in the plains of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas of Punjab received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Sialkot 04, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 01) and Murree 03

Dadu remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 C

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent.